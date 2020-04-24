Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

Shares of HII traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,858. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.