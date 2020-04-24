Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 8%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38, approximately 6,777,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,577,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Iamgold by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

