Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises makes up about 3.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,911. Icahn Enterprises LP has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEP. BidaskClub lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.