Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.50, 206,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 428,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.68.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ichor by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

