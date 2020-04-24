Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.33

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 19900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

