Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

PEP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 157,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.