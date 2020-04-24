Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 2,316 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,289,020. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19. The company has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

