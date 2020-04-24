Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,866. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

