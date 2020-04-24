Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,382,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,504,416. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.