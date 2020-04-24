Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,808 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 12.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 14.40% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $38,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,540. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

