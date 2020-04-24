Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

ADP traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.