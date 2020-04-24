Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 125.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $62.22. 6,489,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,896,782. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

