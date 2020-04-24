Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.