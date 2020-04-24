Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. 635,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.