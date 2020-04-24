Investment Counsel Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.42. 33,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,588. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

