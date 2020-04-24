Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.7% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 9,384,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The company has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.