Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Waters accounts for 1.9% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 345.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Waters by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,992. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day moving average of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

