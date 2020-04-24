Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.8% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.47.

Shares of APD traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

