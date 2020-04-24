Investors Buy High Volume of Holly Energy Partners Call Options (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

HEP stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 586,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,172. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

