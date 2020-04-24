InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.44, approximately 1,582,066 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,394,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 11,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $130,350.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,034,201 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in InVitae by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 184,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

