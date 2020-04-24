iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $84,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IEFA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 8,786,694 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

