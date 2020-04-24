iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.49. 195,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

