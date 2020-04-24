iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 3.98% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after buying an additional 244,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,273. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

