iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 964,201 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 10.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 80,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 669,001 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 60.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 362,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.50. 19,330,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242,088. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

