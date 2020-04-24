iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

ACWX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.81. 133,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.