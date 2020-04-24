iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 1,700,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,226,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

