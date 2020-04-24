iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Reduced by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 9.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 1.72% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $30,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. 3,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,849. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

