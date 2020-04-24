iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Position Reduced by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 32.4% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $625,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.