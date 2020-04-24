Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48, approximately 276,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 335,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

ICL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,246,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 832,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit