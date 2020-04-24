Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48, approximately 276,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 335,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

ICL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,246,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 832,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

