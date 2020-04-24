J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 201.20 ($2.65) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

