Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 6,254,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,166. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.