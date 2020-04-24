Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of JEN opened at €18.02 ($20.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $979.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.23.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

