Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of JEN opened at €18.02 ($20.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $979.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.23.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit