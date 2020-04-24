Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,742 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $108,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.69. 254,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

