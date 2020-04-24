JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €108.12 ($125.72) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12-month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.15.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

