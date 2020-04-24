JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €210.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €199.78 ($232.30).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €260.20 ($302.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €200.21. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

