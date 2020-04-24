JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 1,704,884 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

