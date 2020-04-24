JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.00

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 12592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.99).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The company has a market cap of $77.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

