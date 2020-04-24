KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Shares of KCR Residential Reit PLC (LON:KCR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 14642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32.

KCR Residential Reit Company Profile (LON:KCR)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

