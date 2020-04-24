Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €20.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.69 ($33.36).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €24.76 ($28.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.71. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.