Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €20.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.69 ($33.36).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €24.76 ($28.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.71. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit