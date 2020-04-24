KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.14. 858,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

