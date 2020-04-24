KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,269.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,317.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $868.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

