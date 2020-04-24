KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,366,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

