KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $184.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,866. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

