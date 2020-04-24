Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$150.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KXS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$122.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.11.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.46. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$137.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.02.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.