KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.13. KLX Energy Services shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 143,660 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLXE. G.Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

