Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.01

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Labrador Technologies, Inc. (CVE:LTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2151050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$534,360.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $890,000.00 and a PE ratio of 1.67.

Labrador Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc engages in the software development business. The company provides map-based solutions for industries seeking a visual interpretation of financial reporting. Its products include eTriever, a Web-based generic data browser and query tool; and wellTriever, a map-based data retriever and visualizer for oil and gas industry, as well as Cannaverse lifestyle app for the cannabis industry.

