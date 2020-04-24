Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.67. 1,279,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day moving average of $276.02. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

