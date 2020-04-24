Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target (down from GBX 760 ($10.00)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 694.42 ($9.13).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 553.50 ($7.28) on Monday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 623.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 710.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

