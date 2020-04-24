Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target (down from GBX 760 ($10.00)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 694.42 ($9.13).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 553.50 ($7.28) on Monday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 623.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 710.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit