Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 10,341 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $497,324,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

