Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$20.19 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.03.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

